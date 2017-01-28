Toggle navigation
107 NUS - Parkersburg's New & All Time Favorite Country
107 NUS - Parkersburg's New & All Time Favorite Country
On-Air
The Cledus T. Party
Billy Greenwood
The Big O
Michael J.
After Midnite W/ Cody Alan
Bobby Bones Top 30
Catfish
Angie Ward
Full Schedule
Music
Most Recently Played
Most Played This Week
Music Videos
Jamboree In The Hills
Connect
Listen on iHeartRadio
Events Calendar
Join us on Facebook
iHeartMedia Communities
EEO Report
Photos
Jamboree In The Hills
Sternwheel Festival
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Win Wheeling Nailer Tickets!
Win the ultimate date with Brett Young!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her First Album In 6 Years, 'Road Less Traveled'
33 Facts You Didn’t Know About Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival
Save BIG now!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Enter to win a 4-pack of Wheeling Nailers Tickets!
Jamboree in the Hills is BACK!
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 12am
LoCash Shot a New Video at Mandalay Bay in Vegas!
Robin Thicke Backs Out Of NHL All Star Game Honoring His Dad, Alan Thicke
Ed Sheeran: My Peers 'Copy Every Single Thing I’ve Done'
Mischa Barton Drugged With Date Rape Drug GHB
Madonna Approached To Record 'Enough is Enough' As Anti-Trump Anthem
Actor John Hurt Dies At 77
Untitled Content
Country Star Offers FREE CONCERT For SUPERBOWL Tix
Tim, Faith, Dierks, And Others On Album Inspired by 'The Shack'
Gigi Hadid Didn't Have Anything To Do With Taylor Swift & ZAYN's Lack Of...
Miranda Lambert's Dad Shows Off Powerful Vocals (VIDEO)
Brad Paisley's Hometown Concert Airs Tonight
x
See Full Playlist
107 NUS
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 107 NUS to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.